Greenwood Changes Curfew Hours

Effective today, the city of Greenwood is changing their curfew hours.
The new curfew will be from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Residents are urged to stay in their homes during this time unless they are an essential worker or have an emergency.
The city announces the curfew will be in effect and enforced until the Safer a Home Order issued by Governor Tate Reeves is lifted May 11th or until otherwise emended by Mayor Carolyn McAdams.
Law enforcement will be enforcing the curfew and violators can face monetary fines and possibly other penalities.
