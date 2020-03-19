Greenwood City Officials Under Quarantine

The mayor of Greenwood and three other local leaders are in quarantine after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Mayor Carolyn McAdams, city council members Charles McCoy and Johnny Jennings, and executive director of Main Street Greenwood, Brantley Snipes, are quarantined until Tuesday.
The four recently traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a conference. They returned March 11th. The delegation from Greenwood was told Tuesday that two people who were also at the conference tested positive for Covid - 19.
Those two people are recovering at home. Mayor McAdams and the other three currently report no symptoms and say they are feeling well.
