Greenwood Declares No Groups Larger than 10

The city of Greenwood has declared residents are prohibited from meeting in groups larger than 10 for the next 15 days.
According to documents from a Greenwood Special Council meeting, the council made the decision to limit the spread of Covid - 19 in Greenwood.
The city proclaimed a state of emergency last week and advises restaurants and bars move to take out or curb side.
