Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Cancels Classes

School is cancelled for Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District. GLCD will cancel school on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17th for students only. This is to plan, clean, and sanitize schools thoroughly.
The district and school leadership teams, and faculty and staff are working on a plan to address the prevention of the coronavirus.
