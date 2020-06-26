Greenwood Leflore Hospital Awarded Grant for Cancer Center

The Cancer Center at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital has been awarded more than $700,000 dollars.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation gave the grant in hope to optimize outcomes for breast cancer patients. The grant will help with education on importance of early detection and treatment, assistance in economic barriers, transportation to treatment, and more.
This all in hopes to help survival rates.
