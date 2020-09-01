Greenwood Mayor Says Mask Mandate in Effect Until Voted Otherwise

State mask mandate or not, the City of Greenwood says their mask ordinance will stay in effect until the council votes otherwise.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams posted on the City of Greenwood's Facebook page saying, "Greenwood is still considered a hot spot and we will continue to enforce the city's mask ordinance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.