Greenwood Requires Residents to Wear Masks Starting Thursday

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., residents in Greenwood will be required to wear face masks.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the city council voted 5 to 0 Tuesday to require residents to wear face masks at most businesses or in other indoor public spaces, this in hopes to slow the spread of covid-19.
The resolution states that people within greenwood city limits will in part quote "wear a clean face covering any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people in indoor public or business spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance."
Those in violation of the new order can face a misdemeanor fine of up to $1,000.
The mask can be any type of material that covers a person's mouth and nose.
Face masks are not required in any of the following scenarios:
Restaurant patrons when dining.
Private individual offices with fewer than 10 people.
People who cannot wear a mask do to a medical or behavioral condition.
Children under the age of 5.
Grenada's mask mandate is in effect Wednesday, July 8. Other cities with mask mandates include Jackson, Oxford, and Tupelo.
