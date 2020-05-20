Greenwood Revises Curfew until May 25

The city of greenwood's curfew is set to expire Monday, May 25th.
This according to the city of Greenwood's Facebook page. The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to end the curfew.
The curfew was set in early April to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Until Monday, the curfew will be from midnight until 5:00 a.m. Convenience stores and restaurants are allowed to stay open past curfew.
Residents are asked to only be out past curfew for work or emergency reasons.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams encourages people to remain cautious even as the state continues to reopen and to remember the virus is still out there.
Governor Tate Reeves safer at home order is expected to expire Monday, May 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.