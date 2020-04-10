Grenada Business Owner Arrested for Violating State Order

A Grenada business owner has been arrested for violating the state's shelter in place order.
The Grenada Star reports the arrest happened Saturday when a Grenada police officer noticed more than 10 people inside a local nail salon on Commerce street.
Thich Pham was arrested and charged with failure to comply with Executive Order 1466. The order states that dance studios, fitness centers, spas, salons, and barber shops are all non-essential businesses during the shelter in place.
