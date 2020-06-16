Grenada City Council Recommends Masks to Public

The Grenada City Council has passed an ordinance that recommends citizens wear masks in public.
The Grenada Star reports the council voted in a special meeting Monday night that does not require residents to wear a mask, but the council does recommend citizens to wear them for their safety.
