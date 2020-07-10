Grenada City Councilman Tests Positive for Covid-19

A Grenada City Councilman tested positive for coronavirus.
Ward Two Grenada City Councilman Fredreick "Pete" Wilson recently told the Grenada Star he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Wilson is quarantining at home. He says in the article that he had some headaches and decided to get tested. He urges residents to stay safe and continue wearing masks.
Recently the Grenada City Council passed a resolution for people to wear masks in businesses and public places. Now Governor Tate Reeves extended the requirement to Grenada County.
