Grenada Extends Covid - 19 Civil Emergency Measures

And the city of Grenada also has extended Covid - 19 measures for its civil emergency.
Social distancing will be enforced starting by noon today. Restaurants may remain open but limited to drive thru, pick up, or delivery. There cannot be more than 10 customers in a business at one time.
Businesses must follow CDC and MSDH guidelines to prevent the spread.
Churches, services, funerals, and other gatherings must be limited to 10 people or less.
