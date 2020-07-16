Grenada School Board Discusses Reopening

The Grenada School Board of Trustees announces plans to begin the fall semester on Thursday, August 6th.
This according to the Grenada Star who reports after a meeting Tuesday night, the board approved plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Doctor David Daigneault says in the article that they are looking at everything from school buses, security, masks, and even how students walk down the hall.
A survey was issued to parents about the reopening plan in June.
