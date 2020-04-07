Everyday health care workers across the globe are going to work knowing they are risking their lives to help others. Here in the Delta, Doctor Ammar Dulli with Delta Regional Medical Center, says it helps that DRMC has a special unit to hold Covid-19 patients.
The unit is only one precaution health care workers have to deal with. Some nurses and doctors do not return home from work in fear they could pass the disease to their families, and for those who do return home, there is a fear of passing it to their loved ones.
"I had a serious discussion with my wife about this, when we started seeing patients here in the Delta, and because we don't know how long this will last, staying in a hotel was not practical because I didn't know how long I would be away from them and they needed me. So we decided just to be as careful as possible. Now, if things get worse, or I don't have enough supplies to protect myself, or I have any signs, then I will isolate myself or stay away from my family, but for now, it has been going well. I think we are very well equipped here and well protected so I feel comfortable," Dr. Dulli said.
Dr. Dulli has to take multiple showers, stay away from his children, change clothes, and take multiple preventative measures just to go home.
He stresses that people need to social distance so delta area hospitals do not overflow with Covid-19 patients.
"Prevention is the key. I know it is inconvenient to stay at home, to social distancing, and not go grocery shopping, and all that kind of activities. I think if we hold on for a few more weeks, and that will help us a lot and that will help these patients and people. So, I really appreciate what people are doing, and I really encourage everyone to do everything they can do to not come to our ER because when they get to our ICU, it doesn't look good," Dr. Dulli said.
Dr. Dulli says young adults can also get this disease, but people with underlying conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, which are common in the Delta, can be more at risk.
