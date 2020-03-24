How to Apply for a Small Business Disaster Loan

Due to Covid - 19, small businesses everywhere are being effected.
All counties in Mississippi have been rewarded aid for disaster loans through the US Small Business Administration.
These disaster loans will have low interest and long term repayment.
Public Affairs Specialist for the SBA, Liliana Tschanett, spoke with the Delta News about what the loans entail.
"Economic injury disaster loans are up to 2 million dollars, the interest rates are so low, 3.75 percent for small businesses, and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations, and the repayment term is long, it's like up to 30 years. We are trying to accommodate this crisis with the application processing time to be very fast. We are actually looking at applications that are actually promptly received and approved in 14 to 30 days," Tschanett said.
To qualify for a loan, Tschanett says you need to have the SBA acceptable credit history, which is described as satisfactory credit, have the ability to pay the loan back, and have physical presence in the state of Mississippi.
Due to social distancing, you can only apply through the website disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or by mail. To have an application sent to you call the number 1-800-659-2955.
