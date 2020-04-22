"I'm So Greenwood" Event Cancelled due to Covid-19

One of Greenwood's most popular events has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports I'm So Greenwood is now one of the many events that has been cancelled due to Covid-19. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23.
Last year, around 4 thousand people came out to socialize for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.