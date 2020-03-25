Indianola Declares State of Emergency due to Covid - 1

And the city of Indianola has declared a state of emergency due to the Covid - 19 outbreak.
This according to the Indianola Police Department who posted a statement by the Mayor and the Board of Alderman on Facebook.
The proclamation said effective immediately, there are no gatherings of more than 10 people within the boundaries of Indianola.
Establishments such as restaurants and bars may continue to serve customers by drive through and pick up.
The city has mandated a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., where residents must remain in their homes with the exception of going to and from work or a medical or other emergency.
The Indianola Police Department will be enforcing the rules.
