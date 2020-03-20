Indianola Donates Water to Citizens

Turner's Market donated 30 cases of water to the Indianola Police Department to pass out to the elderly and less fortunate.
The Police Department ran out quickly, but says they are grateful for the donation and will continue to pass out more donations that are given to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.