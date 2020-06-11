Indianola PD Receive Generous Donations

The Indianola Police Department receives a generous donation.
The Police Department posted this picture on their Facebook page. They said they want to thank Mrs. Inez Cooks and the members of Center CME Church for presenting the department with several face masks.
Pictured is dispatcher Evans and officer Tescum.
The police department also received another token of appreciation yesterday. Doctor Daniel of Family Dental Clinic and Emily McDaniel provided a little token of appreciation to the employees at the Indianola Police Department in appreciation for their services.
