Leflore County Issues Face Mask Mandate

Starting today at 11 p.m., residents in Leflore County will be required to wear a mask in public.
The Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted 5 to 0. The resolution will match the City of Greenwood's.
Face masks must be worn indoors while in public. People can face a misdemeanor fine of up to one thousand dollars.
