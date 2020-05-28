Leflore County Keeps Curfew in Place as More Covid-19 Deaths Occur

Although the city of Greenwood's curfew is lifted, Leflore County's curfew will remain in place.
This according to The Greenwood Commonwealth who reports the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, along with courthouse restrictions, will remain in place after a 5-0 vote from the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The curfew is remaining in place as more deaths continue to happen in Leflore County, with Leflore County being the fifth highest in deaths in all of Mississippi's counties.
The board will do a re-vote next month.
