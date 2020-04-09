Leland Establishes Curfew due to Covid-19

The city of Leland has established curfew hours.
The Leland Police Department posted a statement from the mayor on Facebook saying that effective immediately a curfew for the town of Leland will be from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. daily and continue until further notice.
During this time, there are no gathering of more than 10 people. Residents may only travel to go to the grocery store, in case of emergency, the doctors' office, or to work if deemed essential. If you travel to the grocery store you are asked to do some then go straight home.
Mayor Kenny Thomas asked people abide by this curfew and the shelter in place order issued by the governor to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
