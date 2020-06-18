Life Equality Act Passes in MS Senate

The Life Equality Act was passed yesterday by the Mississippi senate.
The act prohibits abortions being performed because of race, sex, or genetic 4 abnormality except in a medical emergency.
State senator Jefiner Branning sponsored the bill, which was also championed by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Chairman Brice Wiggins.
The bill passed 33-11 and will now head to Governor Tate Reeves' desk after a concurrence in the Mississippi house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.