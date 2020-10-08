October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so the Delta News Brice Bement spoke with OB-GYN, Dr. Lakeisha Richardson, about when you should be getting screenings for breast cancer. Dr. Richardson also discusses ways to check yourself, preventive measures, and treatment methods for breast cancer.
top story
Local Doctor Discusses Signs and Symptoms of Breast Cancer
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
-
- Updated
- 0
Brice Bement
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Two-Minute Drill: Reacting to conversations with the key members of Nebraska's offense
- Rapid reaction:
- Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez says he missed two calls from someone named POTUS
- Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez says he missed two calls from someone named POTUS
- Big Ten breakdown: Michigan State
- Khloe Kardashian feels like 'the best version of herself'
- Local Doctor Discusses Signs and Symptoms of Breast Cancer
- MSFA Honor Fallen Firefighters in Grenada
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Mississippi Inmates Declared Dead
- Mississippi Statewide Mask Mandate Expires
- First African American Fire Chief in Greenville Mississippi passes away
- Judge lets Arizona's top prosecutor go after Google on consumer fraud claims
- James Van Der Beek leaving Los Angeles
- Police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial Madison woman was attacked
- Missing Grenada Teen Found Safe
- Girl Missing From Grenada Found Safe
- Tracking Hurricane Delta
- Omaha twins welcome babies just days apart; 'it was remarkable'
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.