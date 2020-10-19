The Delta Cotton Belles are an organization here in the Delta hoping to spread awareness of breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so The Delta Cotton Belle's Kim Dowdy spoke about the organizations' mission to help women and men effected by breast cancer.
Supporting one another and spreading awareness. That's the mission of The Delta Cotton Belles.
"And it's sad when a woman loses their hair, due to chemotherapy. I think that's one of the hardest times. Being there for those moments, being there when they don't feel good. Being able to take them to their appointments, and even though right now, of course, with covid you have to sit in the car, but you're there," Kim Dowdy said.
Founder Beth McKnight was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2007, she gathered her friends around the table to start the organization to spread awareness of breast health. Delta Cotton Belles member, Kim Dowdy, remembers her friend.
"A proponent of helping other people. Here she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and she realized the Delta did not have its own resources," Dowdy said.
The Delta Cotton Belles have since made it their mission to alert women to get screened and be aware of their health status. Dowdy also urges family and friends to just be there for a loved one diagnosed with breast cancer.
"That's what Delta Cotton Belles is about. Being there for them, and we have a group of thrivers, which is apart of Delta Cotton Belles, other breast cancer survivors, and they help each other. So I think, the best advice I can give is just to be there. Not even just physically, be there for them emotionally. Be that phone call maybe at 2 in the morning when they're having a bad night," Dowdy said.
The Delta Cotton Belles ask everyone to dress up in pink on October 23rd in support of breast cancer survivors and thrivers.
For more information on the Delta Cotton Belles or to look for events coming up, check out their website at www.deltacottonbelles.org or visit their Facebook page.
