Mental health is something a lot of individuals struggle with. Well one girl in the Delta who struggles with mental health, is raising money for a service dog to help with her illness.
An invisible disability. That's how 23-year old Avery Wall described her severe anxiety and depression.
"I really wanted to go jump in front of a car and just be done with it and that thought kind of scared me, because then as the days went on and the weeks went on, those thoughts kept coming up. Of just wanting to hurt myself, or wanting to put myself out of my misery because i was so miserable," Avery Wall said.
Its been a year since Avery almost took her own life, but the pain still runs deep for Avery's mom.
"Seeing her curled in a ball and saying i don't want to live. You know, i have a plan after you go to bed that i'm going to take my life. I mean, that scared me to death. It broke my heart. As a mom, it's like what do I do? Where do I turn?" Trish Wall said.
After being put in a hospital, Avery received the treatment she needed. Now she's doing better, but is still home-bound.
Now the mother and daughter are looking forward to Avery's service dog, Remi.
"My service dog would help me be able to get the courage to go out, do regular activities. He will be able to block for me, which is a way of putting himself between me and whoever is coming towards us and giving me that space, so I have my own personal bubble at all times," Avery said.
"Service dogs are trained to help people in different situations and to maybe identify things like if someone is about to have a panic attack, or if someone is in fear. They are there to provide that support for someone, so yes I think that would be very beneficial," Doctor Donna Theriot from Life Help Mental Clinic said.
Remi is currently being trained in Arizona and the Wall's will be able to get him around summer time.
"We would love to meet him. We can't wait," Trish said.
"I'm counting down the days," Avery said.
The cost for Femi is 13 thousand five hundred dollars. So far the Wall's have 6 thousand two hundred left to pay.
If you would like to check out more about Avery's story go to Avery's Facebook page at service dog for Avery.
