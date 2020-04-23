Long-Term Care Facilities Make Up 1/3 of Covid-19 Deaths in Mississippi

A nursing home in Greenwood continues to see more cases of Covid-19.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has 20 cases of respiratory disease, which is dangerous for elderly or those with underlying health problems.
The nursing home reported one death on April 13th from the Coronavirus. Two employees also tested positive for the virus.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 74 long term care facilities throughout the state have at least one case of Covid-19. One third of the 193 deaths statewide have been from long term facilities.
