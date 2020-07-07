Masks Required for Businesses and New Curfew in Grenada

Starting Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., customers and employees in Grenada will now be required to wear face masks.
This according to the Grenada Star who reports the Grenada City Council passed a resolution Monday night requiring employees and customers to wear masks in businesses.
The council also voted for a 10 p-m curfew for all city residents starting Wednesday. This in hopes to slow the spread of covid-19 as Grenada County sees a spike in cases.
The vote for the curfew and the mask order passed 6-0.
