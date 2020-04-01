MDOC Asks People on Supervision to Call to Report

The Mississippi Department of Corrections asks people on supervision to report by phone due to the Covid - 19 outbreak.
MDOC reports individuals on probation, parole, house arrest or any other form of community supervision are to report by telephone starting today through Tuesday, April 17th.
The phone call will serve as their report. Therefore, their normal report day can be disregarded for April.
All calls must be made between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No calls will be accepted on weekends.
Deputy Commissioner Christy Gutherz says you are not required to speak with your assigned agent and you must provide your name, MDOC number, address, phone number, and other relevant information. He also urges that you must call or you will be considered as non-reporting.
Individuals also can email their agent or use technology portals, such as Skype and Facetime, to communicate.
