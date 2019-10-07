Mississippi Beaches Reopen After Algae Bloom

After toxic algae blooms closed Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches this summer, on Friday, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced 21 beaches are back open to the public.
The water contact warnings started on August 6th, but advisories pass Christian Harbor, Long Beach Harbor, and Bay St. Louis Harbor are still in effect.
Recent water tests show the algae bloom was still present, but the cells were dying. Officials say toxicity levels are below EPA guidelines set to protect public health.
