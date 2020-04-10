Mississippi Colleges Receive Nearly 149 Million Dollars

Colleges across Mississippi will be receiving near 149 million dollars provided by the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Students will also be receiving grants to help with food, housing, health care, and other factors disrupted by Covid-19.
United States Secretary of Education Betsy Devos released an allocation of how much money will be going to schools across the country.
In Mississippi, Mississippi State University is receiving the highest amount with 17.8 million, with 8 million going to student grant allocation.
In the Delta, Mississippi Valley State University will be receiving 3 million total with 1.5 million going to student grant allocation. Delta State University will be receiving 2.5 million total with 1.2 for student grants.
The funding should be distributed immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.