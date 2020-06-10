Mississippi Department of Education Shows Plan to Re-Open Schools

The Mississippi Department of Education released a document of a plan to re-open schools.
The document is called "Considerations for Reopening Mississippi Schools" which outlines a 3 month timeline of strategies for school leaders to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The document is intended as a guideline or starting point to help school leaders and districts consider their local needs. The document will be updated again in 3 months.
The document includes a plan for daily screenings, hybrid schedules, and more.
A meeting will be held with the Mississippi State Board of Education tomorrow at 10 a.m.
