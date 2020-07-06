Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn Tests Positive for Covid-19

Some members of the Mississippi State Legislature test positive for covid-19.
One of those is Mississippi house speaker Phillip Gunn. Gunn addressed the situation in a Facebook post saying he was informed Sunday morning he had tested positive. He went on to say that he was in close proximity last week to another house member who tested positive as well.
This after the house spent several days voting last week to remove the Mississippi state flag.
Gunn says he's grateful he feels fine and does not have many symptoms. Other house members have been warned to quarantine for 14 days and get tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.