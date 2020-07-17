Mississippi Representatives Hospitalized due to Covid-19

Two Mississippi state representatives are hospitalized due to covid-19.
Mississippi Representative for House District 75, Tom Miles, confirmed on Twitter that Representative Earle Banks has been admitted to the hospital with complications from covid-19. Representative Manly Barton is also hospitalized in the ICU with coronavirus.
Several others have come down with the coronavirus from the state capitol as well.
