Mississippi State Lakes Open for Fishing

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has announced that state lakes and state park lakes are re-opened for fishing and boating.
The MDWFP says bank fishing is allowed as long as people abide by 6 feet social distancing guidelines. Fishing piers are still closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.