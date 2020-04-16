Mississippi Statewide Burn Ban Lifted

The statewide burn ban has been lifted effective immediately.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission released this statement on Facebook saying that Mississippians are encouraged to continue to use caution when burning outdoors. They also remind residents that you are responsible for any fire or smoke damage caused by the fire you set.
The statewide burn ban was originally set to help first responders out during the Covid-19 crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.