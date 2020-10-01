Mississippi Statewide Mask Mandate Expires

Governor Tate Reeves announces the statewide mask mandate is no longer in place.
In a press conference yesterday, Governor Reeves announces the statewide mask mandate has expired; saying he now has signed a new, limited executive order which extends some measures to prevent covid-19 transmission. The new order keeps some limitations on large gatherings at bars, parties, and stadiums. Reeves says it's largely consistent with where we've been- although several of the limitations on outdoor events were increased.
Governor Reeves also saying that he encourages schools that were closed to reopen, going on to say its been proven that it can be done safely.
"But I want to be clear, i still believe that masks work. I think the facts and the data in our state and across the country bear that out. I still plan to wear one, and I expect that most people in our state will still wear them often," Governor Reeves.
Check with your local city or county if a mask mandate is still in effect in your area.
