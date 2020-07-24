Mississippi Supreme Court Issues Mask Mandate in All State Courtrooms

The Mississippi Supreme Court released an emergency administrative order that requires masks in all courtrooms in the state.
The order was issued Thursday and says everyone in the court room must wear a covering over their mouth and nose in all state courts.
The order discusses the importance of keeping people safe while keeping courts open.
