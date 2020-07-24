Mississippi Supreme Court Issues Mask Mandate in All State Courtrooms

The Mississippi Supreme Court released an emergency administrative order that requires masks in all courtrooms in the state.

The order was issued Thursday and says everyone in the court room must wear a covering over their mouth and nose in all state courts.

The order discusses the importance of keeping people safe while keeping courts open.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.