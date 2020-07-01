Mississippians Ordered to Quarantine if Travelling to Northeast

If you're planning to travel to the northeast, be prepared to self quarantine for 14 days.
New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, as well as Connecticut's governor and New Jersey's governor, announced Mississippi is one of 16 states included in the travel restriction.
The decision was made in hopes to limit the spread of coronavirus, limiting the states where there is a positive covid-19 test in more than 10 people per 100,000 or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
Other states include Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee and more.
