More Mississippians Die from Coronavirus than Flu

More Mississippians have died from coronavirus than the flu.
This according to data released from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In three months, coronavirus has killed more Mississippi residents than the flu did in an entire year.
938 people have died from Covid-19 since the first death reported in the state in March. In comparison, the CDC reports 910 Mississippians died from the flu and/or pneumonia in 2018, the most recent year available.
Currently, heart disease remains the biggest cause of death in Mississippi. Covid-19 ranks eighth, behind diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.
