Mound Bayou AIDS Awareness Day

World Aids Day was December 1st but they wanted to celebrate today in hopes of spreading awareness about the disease and de-stigmatizing it. They offer free rapid HIV testing that consists of a small finger prick with results in just twenty minutes.
With Mississippi having one of the highest HIV rates in the county, the group wants to spread awareness about prevention and treatment. There is also a lot of myths about HIV that they want to make sure people know are not true.
Robin Boyles, the chief program planning and development officer spoke about some of those myths.
"People still think you can get HIV from hugging someone who has HIV and you can't; you can't get HIV from kissing someone. People still think that or that if you use the bathroom after someone who has HIV, there's still a lot of myths about that and that's not true," she said.
The event had trivia games, popcorn and prizes. The center is also able to treat HIV patients so you don't have to look elsewhere for treatment.
