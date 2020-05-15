MS Center of Justice Files Lawsuit Against MDOC for Covid-19 Response

The Mississippi center for justice is filing a class-action lawsuit against two of Mississippi's largest prisons, the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, for inadequate response to the covid-19 pandemic. These facilities house approximately 6 thousand men and women.
The lawsuit says in part, "Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, Mississippi's prisons were in a state of crisis. People die in our prisons at a rate that far exceeds that national average."
The case is brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, and the Eighth Amendment of the U.. Constitution.
Mississippi has the second highest incarceration rate in the nation. The lawsuit claims the CMCF and SMCI are overcrowded, which puts those at a higher risk of catching covid-19.
The lawsuit was filed against interim commissioner Tommy Taylor, and the superintendents of the CMFC and SMCI, Ron King and Joe Errington.
