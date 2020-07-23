MSDH Invites Hispanic / Latino Community to Video Meeting to Discuss Covid

Meanwhile, the MSDH is inviting the entire Hispanic / Latino community to a Zoom video conference this evening on covid-19.
The presentation will include important information about covid-19, as well as analysis on the current situation, guides and recommendations to follow, reliable sources of information, resources available to all, and medical advice to help prevent covid-19.
A panel of professionals will answer questions and listen to the concerns of people in the community.
The event is Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. For more information email selma.alford@msdh.ms.gov.
