MSDH Recommends Wearing Masks in Public

The Mississippi State Department of Health also put out a list of recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
They said everyone should wear a cloth mask when away from home in places like grocery stores, where it is more difficult to remain six feet away from people.
Essential businesses should ensure proper hygiene, avoid crowding, and encourage social distancing.
Lastly healthcare workers should wear a face covering throughout their workday.
For more visit www.healthyms.com and for information on how to make, wear, and clean a mask go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.