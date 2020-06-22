The state of Mississippi has seen the highest amount of coronavirus related hospitalizations since the state department of health began tracking numbers in April.
This weekend MSDH reported 516 people are hospitalized with confirmed covid-19 cases as of June 19th.
Sunday evening, MSDH updated the number with 483 people in the hospital with confirmed covid-19 cases as of June 20th. Another 179 are hospitalized with suspected coronavirus cases.
MSDH says the daily reporting of new cases has been interrupted due to problems in their legacy software.
The Mississippi coronavirus hotline is the best way to get your questions about covid-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. seven days a week.
