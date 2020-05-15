MVSU Hosts Free Mask Giveaway

Mississippi Valley State University is passing out free masks to the public through a partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health at the following distribution sites.
On Monday, May 18th, residents of Leflore County can pick up free masks at Mississippi Valley State University at Rice Totten Football Stadium at 14000 Highway 82 West in Itta Bena.
Tuesday, May 19th, Humphreys County residents may go to the former Fred's Dollar Store parking lot located at 520 N. Hayden Street in Belozi.
And lastly, on both Monday the 18th and Tuesday the 19th MVSU faculty and staff members can pick up masks at MVSU's Willie L. Malone Physical Plant at 14000 Highway 82 West in Itta Bena.
The drive thru give a way is 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on each listed date.
Residents can receive up to four washable masks per person at each station.
For questions contact MVSU director of facilities management, Terrence Hurssey at 662-392-3196.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.