Parents Can Now Check Child's Immunization Records at Home

Parents can now check and print their child's immunization records online for school registration.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is trying to ease stress on parents during back to school preparation with their new portal, MyIR Mobile.
The internet based portal gives consumers access to their official state immunization records based on information housed in the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange.
MyIR Mobile can check to see if their child is up-to-date or needs their next vaccination. If none are needed, a certificate of Immunization Compliance Form, Form 121, can be downloaded and printed.
MyIR Mobile is available at www.myirmobile.com. Parents can visit www.healthyms.com/myir for guidelines to using the new service.
