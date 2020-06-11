Safe Return Order Extended to June 29

Governor Tate Reeves announced the extension of the safe return order.
In a press conference yesterday on Facebook live, Governor Reeves said he's extending the order by two weeks. The order is set to expire June 29th. Reeves said as cases and hospitalizations steady, so will restrictions.
Governor Reeves and state health officers are now seeing more young people contracting the virus. The health department also saying hospitals have not seen a decrease in ventilator usage or in the ICU.
Some restrictions loosed in the order include gyms now increasing capacity from 25 to 50 percent and the 10 p.m. curfew is lifted for bars and restaurants serving alcohol.
