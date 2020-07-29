Second Human Case of West Nile Virus Case Confirmed in Mississippi

The second human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirm the second case of West Nile Virus in 2020 in a human from Lee County. The first case was reported in June in Claiborne County.
Last year, the state department of Health reported 15 cases with no deaths.
Peak time for West Nile is July through September.
