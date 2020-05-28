Second Pediatric Flu Death in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting its second pediatric flu death of 2020.
The death was in a child from central Mississippi who died in march, but was previously unreported. The first pediatric flu death for 2020 was reported last week in a child from central Mississippi.
Before this year, the last pediatric flu deaths in Mississippi were in 2018.
MSDH state health officer, Doctor Thomas Dobbs, spoke about the death.
"Flu deaths can be prevented by getting the flu vaccine. It can also lessen the severity of the illness and risk of complications if you do get the flu," Doctor Dobbs said.
